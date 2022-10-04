Colombia and ELN rebels to restart peace talks

Colombia's recently elected President Gustavo Petro is the nation's first leftist leader and has promised to make peace deals with the ELN and several other armed groups in Colombia. He has shifted away from the strategy of the previous government, which suspended talks with the ELN after the rebels refused to stop attacking military targets.

In a press conference that followed the meeting between both sides, Colombia's Peace Comissioner Danilo Rueda said that the ELN had shown changes in its behavior which had enabled it to gain the goverment's trust. Rueda said that the rebel group had recently released hostages and scaled back attacks against the Colombian military.

The ELN did not disclose any details on what it would seek in exchange for laying down its weapons. But thecommander, Garcia, hinted that the group was looking for political and economic changes.

“The way to look for peace is not just by thinking about weapons but by attacking the root causes of this conflict which are inequality and the lack of democracy,” Garcia said.

In the 2016 peace deal with the FARC, Colombia gave the rebel group 10 seats in the nation's congress as well as the possibility of forming its own political party, while rebel leaders who collaborated with a transitional justice system were able to evade prison sentences. Colombia's government also agreed to financing land titling schemes and rural development projects as part of the peace deal.

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos