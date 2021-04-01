Colombia midfielder Viafara gets 11 years on US drug charge

Prosecutors accused Viafara of conspiring with members of the Gulf Cartel to organize cocaine shipments that left Colombia on speedboats and went to Mexico before ultimately ending up in the U.S. The former soccer player had been under investigation for three years.

“The defendant in this case had it all, worldwide fame, wealth, and stature — despite all of this, he chose to use his talents to advance the evil of the drug trade,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Traffickers should take note, no matter who you are; no matter where in the world you live; the United States will prosecute you if you join in a conspiracy to send drugs to our country.”