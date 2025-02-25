Colombian police catch a man smuggling packets of cocaine under toupee

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at approximately 10,000 euros in European markets.

A police video released on Monday captured the moment an officer, wearing blue gloves, carefully removed the suspect’s wig with scissors, revealing approximately a dozen packets of cocaine. Further police statements confirmed the suspect’s prior criminal record, which included two previous drug trafficking convictions.

“Organized crime groups are exploiting young people, falsely suggesting they can easily bypass our security measures,” said Cartagena Police Commander Gen. Gelver Yesid Peña. “However, this case demonstrates that is not true.”

Cocaine production in Colombia has been rising since 2013, according to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime.

A report published in October by the international organization found that the cultivation of coca bushes increased by 10 percent in Colombia in 2023, while potential cocaine production increased 53% from the previous year.

While a 2016 peace agreement with the FARC rebels aimed to curb coca cultivation in rural areas, smaller armed groups have filled the power vacuum, actively promoting the lucrative cocaine trade.

