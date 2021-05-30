Bernal adds Giro d’Italia title to Tour de France win

Bernal's teammate, Filippo Ganna, won the individual time trial despite a late puncture after the Italian’s closest rival, Remi Cavagna, crashed with about 600 meters to go.

Ganna was the favorite to triumph on the 21st and final stage. He won the opening time trial in Turin and all three time trials in last year’s Giro as well as another stage.

Ganna took the lead with a time of 33:48 but his chances of winning seemed precarious as he lost about 20 seconds when he was forced to change bikes after a puncture.

Cavagna looked set to beat his time but the French time trial champion appeared to lock up his brakes at a corner and flipped over his bicycle as Ganna watched from the leader’s hot seat.

Cavagna got up unhurt and finished second, 12 seconds behind Ganna.

Edoardo Affini was third, a second further back.

Colombia's Egan Bernal celebrates on podium after completing the final stage to win the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

