Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Colombia's highest court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Colombia has become the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, with the nation’s Constitutional Court voting to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion Monday as the nation’s Constitutional Court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy.

The decision by the tribunal of nine judges fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been pushing for abortion to be completely decriminalized in Colombia. But it was nevertheless described as a historic event by women’s rights groups, which estimate 400,000 women get clandestine abortions in the country each year.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

Now women in Colombia will be able to get abortions until the 24th week of their pregnancy without having to provide any justification. After the 24th week of pregnancy, abortion will still be restricted to women whose health is in danger.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions until certain stages of pregnancy.

Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, like in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

caption arrowCaption
Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Credit: Fernando Vergara

In Other News
1
MLB lockout talks resume in Florida; players, owners on hand
2
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd's killing
3
Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis
5
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top