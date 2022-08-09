Colombia’s leftist president presents ambitious tax plan

Governments in Colombia have long struggled with tax collection because much of the population works in the informal economy. Last year, an effort by conservative President Iván Duque to raise income taxes and some sales taxes sparked massive protests in which more than 50 people were killed.

Petro’s incoming finance minister said the new tax reform plan will only attempt to raise income taxes on the wealthiest 2% of individuals. He has urged Colombia’s wealthiest citizens to accept greater taxation, and addressed the issue during his inauguration speech.

“This should not be viewed as a punishment or a sacrifice,” he said. “It is simply a solidary payment that someone fortunate makes to a society that has enabled them to generate wealth.”

The government has also proposed doubling the nation’s 10% tax on dividends from stocks, and taxing the products of digital companies that aren’t based in Colombia. This might mean that Colombians would have to pay more taxes on their Netflix subscriptions or on books they buy on Amazon.

Colombia’s congress will now have to debate Petro’s proposed plan, which is expected to affect several areas of the economy.