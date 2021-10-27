Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

The British Museum said on Monday it is working on a collaboration with Nigeria, linked to the construction of a new museum in the West African country, which will allow to “reunite Benin artworks from international collections.” The museum is also in a decades-long tug-of-war with the Greek government over a restitution of the Elgin, or Parthenon, Marbles.

Meanwhile France next month will hand over 26 looted colonial-era artifacts to the government of Benin – some of the estimated 90,000 African artworks held in French museums.

The wooden anthropomorphic statues, royal thrones and sacred altars from the collection known as the “Abomey Treasures” were pilfered by the French army 129 years ago, and are currently on display in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the exhibit on Wednesday with Benin authorities. Macron has called for more such returns, lamenting in 2017 “that a large part of many African countries’ cultural heritage lies in France.”

Such returns are controversial in Europe where many museums hold works acquired during colonial times. So far, France has only turned over one item — a sword handed to the Army Museum in Senegal.

Caption The 19th century Throne of King Ghezo, left, and Throne of King Glele, from Benin, are pictured at the Quai Branly–Jacques Chirac museum, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Paris. n a decision with potential ramifications across European museums, France is displaying 26 looted colonial-era artifacts for one last time before returning them home to Benin. The wooden anthropomorphic statues, royal thrones and sacred altars were pilfered by the French army in the 19th century from Western Africa. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A detail in a dhe door of King Glele 'palace, from Benin 19th century, is pictured at the Quai Branly–Jacques Chirac museum, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Paris. In a decision with potential ramifications across European museums, France is displaying 26 looted colonial-era artifacts for one last time before returning them home to Benin. The wooden anthropomorphic statues, royal thrones and sacred altars were pilfered by the French army in the 19th century from Western Africa. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler