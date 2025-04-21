Colorado Avalanche activate captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, paving the way for him to return from his nearly three-year absence as soon as Game 2 of Colorado's first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Landeskog, now 32, has not played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.