Colorado city settles suit in police shooting of Black man

A state grand jury, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office reviewed the August 2019 shooting but declined to file charges against the officers. Both still work for the city police department, Lt. Jim Sokolik told The Gazette.

Bailey's mother, Delisha Searcy, said in a statement that she hoped the settlement would prevent similar deaths.

“My heart is broken at the loss of my son, but I am hopeful that the changes in the Colorado Springs Police Department will prevent another family from losing a child,” Searcy said.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said that the settlement of the lawsuit filed against the city and the officers was in taxpayers’ best interest and avoided a costly jury trial.

In another statement, the city police department said that “we want to state unequivocally that this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the City and taxpayers.”

The Colorado Springs City Council approved the settlement in a 7-2 vote and Councilman Dave Donelson said before voting against it that the settlement would be “disheartening and demoralizing” for law enforcement and citizens.

Councilman Wayne Williams, among those who approved it, said the deal was made with the support of police officers.