dayton-daily-news logo
X

Colorado coal pile slide buries 2 workers; search underway

FILE - Wind blows dust and tumbleweeds against a fence east of the Comanche Power Plant, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 near Pueblo, Colo. A search is underway for two workers buried in a coal pile at a southern Colorado power plant. Witnesses said the workers were buried in a slide on the 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday, June 2 ,2022. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Wind blows dust and tumbleweeds against a fence east of the Comanche Power Plant, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 near Pueblo, Colo. A search is underway for two workers buried in a coal pile at a southern Colorado power plant. Witnesses said the workers were buried in a slide on the 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday, June 2 ,2022. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
A search is on in southern Colorado for two workers who were buried in a coal pile

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two workers at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant were buried Thursday when a slide happened on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile and rescuers were trying to find them, officials said.

Witnesses said the workers were buried Thursday morning in the slide at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, said Erik Duran, spokesman for the Pueblo Fire Department.

A rescue team arrived at the plant 10 minutes later and launched the search but had not made contact with the workers by early Thursday afternoon, Duran said.

Two helicopters were at the site, prepared to take victims needing medical care to a hospital, he said.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station's coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado's largest and is operated by Xcel Energy.

Xcel spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said the workers are employed by Savage, a Salt Lake City-based firm contracted by Xcel to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche and at other Xcel coal plants.

Xcel is working with Savage and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department to determine the cause of the accident, Nygard said.

In Other News
1
Pledge of more oil heightens odds of Saudi trip for Biden
2
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
3
Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher
4
EPA moves to give states, tribes more power to protect water
5
Trump endorses investor Masters in Arizona Senate primary
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top