Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader

In his speech to nearly 400 hardcore Republican activists and party leaders, Williams reprised the themes he hit during his campaign — that the party's recent poor performance in Colorado is simply due to it not fighting hard enough, not any disconnect between its activists and the majority of the state's voters.

“Our party doesn't have a brand problem,” Williams told the group. “Our party has a problem with feckless leaders. ... We need a wartime leader."

Election deniers have won three other state party chair positions recently — in Idaho, Kansas and Michigan — and as his party is reeling from a brutal 2022 election year.

Republicans lost every statewide election last year by double digits and are down to their lowest share of the state Legislature in Colorado history. They have not won a major statewide race since 2014 and lag well behind Democrats and unaffiliated voters in registration.

Like six of the seven candidates who ran, Williams advocated trying to overturn a ballot measure that requires the party to allow unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in its primary. All of the candidates except Kevin McCarney, a former Mesa County party chairman, expressed skepticism that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Williams' main rival ended up being Erik Aadland, a combat veteran and political novice who ran an unsuccessful race for a congressional swing seat in the Denver suburbs last year. Although he's also questioned the 2020 election results, he advocated for discussing elections in less aggressive language and based his speech Saturday around the theme of how “love trumps hate.”

Still, he also spoke in combative terms about how the party should move forward after Williams' selection.

“We are besought by a radical left that wants to destroy this country, and we need to come together and win elections,” Aadland told the crowd.