Colorado governor to sign abortion, transgender care bills

Gov. Polis added the first layer of abortion protection a year ago, signing an executive order that bars state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations regarding reproductive healthcare. One of the bills he's signing Friday codifies that order into law.

It similarly shields patients who travel to Colorado for gender-affirming health care from prosecution in other states. While gender-affirming health care has been available for decades and is legal for adults in the U.S., some states have barred minors from accessing it, even with parental consent.

Conservative states are pushing back. Idaho passed a bill that outlaws providing a minor with abortion pills or helping them leave the state to terminate a pregnancy without their parents' consent.

Visits to Colorado’s abortion clinics have increased by about a third since the Supreme Court ruling and wait times for an appointment have increased from one or two days up to three weeks, according to state lawmakers. They also expect an increase in wait times for gender-affirming care.

Also on Friday, Polis is expected to sign a law that outlaws “deceptive practices” by anti-abortion centers, which are known to market themselves as abortion clinics, but don't actually offer the procedure. Instead, they attempt to convince patients to not terminate their pregnancies. The bill would also prohibit sites from offering to reverse a medical abortion.

A third bill requires large employers to offer coverage for the total cost of an abortion. The rule allows a carveout for employers who object on religious grounds and does not include public employees because Colorado's constitution forbids the use of public funds for abortions.

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.