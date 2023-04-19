Colorado gun control bills progress; semi-auto ban unlikely

Just last month, after a student shot two administrators in a Denver high school, waves of chanting students and teachers filled Colorado's Capitol demanding the laws be passed.

The Capitol’s halls were filled with high schoolers locked in debate with lawmakers. Others lay on the marble floors in front of Gov. Jared Polis’ office until he appeared to hear their grievances. One student who disrupted proceedings in the House was carried out by law enforcement.

While deeply Democratic states like California, New York and Massachusetts have restricted semi-automatic rifles, the proposal in Colorado has revealed divides even among Democrats and incited ongoing contention between the urban and rural parts of the state.

Democrats have collectively forced the other gun control measures through the House, Senate and toward the governor’s desk, but the semi-automatic firearm ban has not received the same urgency. Polis, a Democrat, has demurred from questions on the ban. It is a state where Democrats know well that going too far on gun laws can put them in political peril.

A decade ago, Colorado voters ousted two state lawmakers in first-ever recall elections that came in reaction to the Democrats' support for tougher gun laws in the aftermath of the Aurora theater shooting.

While Democrats control both of Colorado’s chambers, Republican lawmakers have put up a vigorous fight against the other measures this year, filibustering into the wee hours of the morning as debates spilled into long weekends. The attempt to stymie what Republicans considered burdensome and unconstitutional policies finally ran aground when Speaker of the House Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democrat, invoked a rarely used rule — considered the nuclear option — to shut down debate and push the bills to a vote.

Republicans decried the move as silencing their voices and, by extension, the voices of their constituents.

The measures are being considered as Colorado, along with a number of cities including Boulder, are being sued by groups like the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over a statewide 15-round magazine capacity limit and a semi-automatic rifle ban. The gun rights groups were encouraged by a recent Supreme Court decision that set new standards for courts evaluating gun laws.

