Colorado man suspected in wife's death appears in court

Morphew was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident near his home in Poncha Springs, a small community in southern Colorado near some of the state’s tallest mountains. Authorities say the arrest was the result of an extensive and ongoing investigation that has so far failed to find Suzanne Morphew's body. After conducting over 135 searches across Colorado and interviewing 400 people in multiple states, investigators believe Suzanne Morphew is dead but have not found her body, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

The arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe Morphew is responsible for his wife’s death has been sealed although, during the court hearing, prosecutors said a digital copy was given to Morphew's lawyers.

One of two state public defenders appointed to represent Morphew, Daniel Zettler, has said he cannot comment on the case under office policy.

Murphy gave prosecutors 10 days to file charges against Morphew. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 27.

