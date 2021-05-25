Colorado shooting suspect makes 2nd court appearance

Photos from the lone media photographer allowed inside showed Alissa wearing an orange-and-white jail uniform and a white mask. He said nothing during the hearing as he sat by himself in the courtroom's jury box, a few feet from his attorneys.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store and one of the first three police officers who entered the store.

Alissa has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing at 26 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is also accused of unlawfully possessing 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned in Colorado after previous mass shootings.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the attack. District Attorney Michael Dougherty has said there was no indication that Alissa, who was from the nearby suburb of Arvada, had ever visited the supermarket before.

FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place in Boulder, Colo. A man charged with killing 10 people at the supermarket surrendered after being shot by a police officer who waited for him to come into view down a store aisle, according new information about the shooting released Thursday, May 6, 2021. The details were contained in a district attorney's report that found Boulder officer Richard Steidell was justified in shooting Ahmad Alissa and said his shots stopped the attack. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski