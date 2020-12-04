Colorado student, scientist named Time's 'Kid of the Year'

She told actress, activist and Time contributing editor Angelina Jolie in a Zoom interview that her science pursuits started early as a way to improve social conditions. The drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan, inspired her work to develop a way to detect contaminants and send those results to a mobile phone, she said.

“I was like 10 when I told my parents that I wanted to research carbon nanotube sensor technology at the Denver Water quality research lab, and my mom was like, “A what?” Rao told Jolie. She said that work “is going to be in our generation's hands pretty soon. So if no one else is gonna do it, I'm gonna do it.”

The sensor technology involves molecules of carbon atoms that can detect chemical changes, including chemicals in water.

Rao said she also created an app called Kindly that uses artificial intelligence to help prevent cyberbullying. It allows teens to type in a word or phrase to find out if the words they're using are bullying and lets them decide to edit what they're sending or to proceed.

Rao has partnered with rural schools; museums; science, technology, engineering and mathematics organizations; and other institutions to run innovation workshops for other students.

“I really hope the work that all of these kids are doing identifies innovation as a necessity and not something that’s a choice anymore,” she told Jolie. “I hope I can be a small part of that.”

Time planned a Kid of the Year broadcast special at 7:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. MST) on Nickelodeon.