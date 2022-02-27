Colorado upsets No. 2 Arizona 79-63 with strong second half

This marked the 23rd win against a ranked opponent in coach Tad Boyle's 12 years at Colorado and the 10th different season a Boyle-led Buffs team defeated a Top 25 opponent.

The Buffs opened the second half on a 17-7 run and never looked back. Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy each scored 15 points and Evan Batey added 11 on his senior night as all five Colorado starters scored in double figures.

Mathurin scored a dozen points in the first half, helping the Wildcats take a 37-32 lead into the locker room. He had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in a 10-2 run that erased Colorado's 16-11 lead. His breakaway dunk capped a 9-3 Arizona run that put the Wildcats ahead 33-27.

Mathurin, who came in averaging 17.3 points per game, missed all three shots he took in the second half and was whistled for a charge while driving to the basket with Arizona down 68-59 with less than four minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats sank 13 of 14 free throws in the first half but were just 5 for 8 after halftime. They also missed 10 of their 11 3-pointers in the second half after sinking 4 of 7 before halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arizona's reprieve might be all the other top-10 teams that lost Saturday, but this one was a blowout. Their other two losses this season were by 77-73 at No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 22 and 75-59 at No. 7 UCLA on Jan. 25.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Visits USC on Tuesday night before hosting Stanford and Cal in a busy week to close out the regular season.

Colorado: Wraps up its conference slate at Utah next Saturday night.

___

Caption Fans rush the floor after Colorado's victory over Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) screams after hitting a key basket as forward Jabari Walker (12) looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado forward Jabari Walker, back, hugs guard KJ Simpson after Simpson hit a basket against Arizona in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, goes up for a basket as Colorado forward Tristan da Silva (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, left, drives the lane as Colorado guard Luke O'Brien, center, and forward Jabari Walker, right, defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado guard KJ Simpson, left, looks to pass the ball as Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado forward Evan Battey, center, takes a photo with fans after they rushed the floor after an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado forward Tristan da Silva, center, celebrates as fans rush the floor after an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski