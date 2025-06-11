Colorado's Cale Makar wins Norris Trophy as league's top defenseman for 2nd time in 4 seasons

He received first-place votes on 176 of the 191 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The 26-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, has been a Norris finalist in each of the last five seasons.

Makar finds himself in elite company as he joins Bobby Orr (eight times), Denis Potvin (three), Paul Coffey, Rod Langway and Erik Karlsson as the only players to take home two or more Norris Trophies before turning 27.

Makar was surprised with the award by his family and friends. He was golfing with his buddies in a video posted on the NHL's social media account when they stopped midround. A big group was waiting in the yard for him and clapped as he received the trophy.

“My first thought was, honestly, that one of the boys that I was playing with won some golf trophy and it was a surprise thing,” Makar said in the video. “It definitely was not on my radar.”

His mom added: “Even though he doesn't like surprises, his reaction today was awesome.”

Makar's regular season included such milestone moments as scoring his 100th career NHL goal (Jan. 18 against Dallas) and becoming the third-fastest defenseman in history to reach 400 career points (Feb. 23 at St. Louis).

He began the season by matching a career high with a 13-game point streak. He was in a tie with Mark Stone for the scoring lead at the end of October. That was the first time a blueliner led or shared the league lead in points at the end of October since Orr was in a four-way tie on Nov. 1, 1974.

In addition, Makar helped Canada take home the title in the midseason 4 Nations Face-Off. He led the tournament in ice time.

Makar had a goal and four assists in a first-round playoff loss to Dallas during a series that went seven games. His 1.08 points per game average in the postseason is the third-best among defensemen with at least 60 playoff games.

He also won the Norris in 2022, a season in which the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup. Makar earned the Conn Smythe Trophy that year as the MVP of the playoffs.

