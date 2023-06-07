X

Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

By The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. sat out Wednesday's practice, two days after team officials said they were aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of Indy's players

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. did not practice with his teammates Wednesday, two days after the team said it was aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of its players.

Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target of the investigation.

On Monday, Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter saying he made an “error in judgment.” The post came hours after media reports linked him to the investigation.

Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers will remain out until the matter is resolved.

“It's an ongoing investigation with the NFL right now," Steichen said. “Beyond that I won't have much to say.”

He repeated the same comment to most of the questions that were asked about Rodgers and the gambling issue.

Linebacker E.J. Speed told reporters league officials spoke to Colts players about gambling a few days ago. Steichen said the meeting was part of the league's annual presentation to all 32 teams and had been arranged prior to Monday's reports.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

