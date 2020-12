Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20

Rivers was 22 of 28 with 228 yards and two scores. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Watson was 33 of 41 with 373 yards and two touchdowns. Coutee had five catches for 53 yards and one score before the fumble, and David Johnson had 11 receptions for 106 yards.

HE'S BACK

Indianapolis was thrilled to have punter Rigoberto Sanchez back in action less than three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Sanchez wants to keep details about the location private.

He couldn't contain his excitement, either, pumping his arms and blowing kisses to the crowd as he jogged onto the field.

Sanchez initially became concerned when he struggled warming up to do kickoff duty at practice Nov. 25. He was advised to undergo an MRI, which detected the tumor. Sanchez punted in that week's game, a loss to Tennessee. The next day he announced he was having surgery Dec. 1.

The Colts were missing linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. Team officials said Saturday that Brogonzi would stay home because of “COVID-19 related reasons."

INJURY REPORT

Texans: Houston started the day without two key running backs — Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise — because of injuries then lost right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion protocol) in the second quarter.

Colts: Receiver Marcus Johnson left in the first half with an injured quad and did not return.

MILESTONE MARKERS

Rivers started his 238th consecutive game and tied Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league's career starts list. He also threw two TD passes, giving him 419 in his career — one short of tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth all-time.

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made all three extra point attempts to give him a franchise rookie record 38 — two more than Jim O'Brien made in 1970. O'Brien also made the Super Bowl-winning field goal with 9 seconds to go that season.

UP NEXT

Texans: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.

Colts: Visits Pittsburgh next Sunday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates touchdown with offensive guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fumbles the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Colts recovered. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Houston Texans wide receiver Timothy Hansen makes a catch for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings