Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” the NHL and NHLPA said Sunday in a joint statement. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”

Roughly 10% of the league’s players are in virus protocol. The spread of delta and omicron variants across North America has made Olympic participation unlikely.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta, and it is expected to become dominant in the U.S. by early next year. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports