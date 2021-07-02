Columbus officer who killed Andre Hill wants trial moved

The shooting was recorded by Coy's body camera, but without sound because Coy hadn't activated the camera on what started as a nonemergency call. A 60-second look-back function on the camera captured the shooting.

Coy, who had a long history of complaints from citizens, was fired Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera and for not providing medical aid to Hill. He was initially charged for dereliction of duty for not activating the camera, but those charges were dropped.

Beyond an internal police investigation, the Ohio attorney general, the U.S. attorney for central Ohio and the FBI have begun their own probes into the shooting.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Hill, the largest in Columbus history.