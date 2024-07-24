Comic Con 2024: What to expect as the convention returns to San Diego

Actors, filmmakers, comic book authors and illustrators and fans are making their way to the San Diego Convention Center and the several official (and unofficial) event locations for a weekend brimming with programming.

Here’s what to expect at the sprawling convention.

Marvel mania

With the highly anticipated release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Marvel is set to be a strong presence, from the costumes fans don to the panels that draw the longest lines. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led feature is the first and only Disney-backed Marvel movie of the year. The panel promoting the film and celebrating its release Thursday is expected to draw thousands to the convention's famed Hall H.

Marvel is also expected to announce news teasing their upcoming titles in their "Phase 5" cinematic universe plan and beyond, with Marvel president Kevin Feige as the only confirmed speaker on their Saturday panel. He will be joined by special guests, who may include stars of upcoming Marvel titles like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts(asterisk)" and "The Fantastic Four."

Stars assemble

After their absence from the convention last year due to the actors strike, stars are returning to the convention in full force to showcase upcoming series and movies. While the lineup for Marvel’s panel will likely remain under wraps until the event starts, several A-listers are confirmed to attend the convention.

Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key and Brian Tyree Henry will be speaking on a panel for “Transformers One,” the upcoming animated movie with a star-studded cast that also includes Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne and Steve Buscemi.

The cast of the anticipated August release “Alien: Romulus,” Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and David Jonsson, will speak on a panel with director and writer Fede Alvarez.

Christian Slater, Lupita Nyong'o and the cast members of "The Boys" and "Abbott Elementary" will also make appearances. And of course, Reynolds and Jackman, who have kept busy promoting "Deadpool & Wolverine," will be there, too.

Beyond the convention

Beyond the convention hall, San Diego will be buzzing with activities, brand activations, parties and events celebrating all things pop culture. Pop and R&B artist Jason Derulo, Japanese singer LiSA and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra are each expected to perform at parties during the weekend.

While several parties and events are invitation-only — including the notable Entertainment Weekly party that draws huge crowds and several celebrities — visitors can keep an eye out for events and pop-ups throughout the city’s Gaslamp Quarter. The area surrounding the convention center embraces the spirit of the weekend, with local businesses, restaurants and bars typically rolling out Comic-Con-specific products or menus.

Unique merchandise and memorable cosplaying

Part of the draw for many Comic-Con attendees is the plethora of merchandise available to purchase on the exhibit floor. Booths selling collectibles from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Lego, Hasbro, Sony, Mattel and dozens of other companies and franchises will take over the sprawling venue. Visitors can also expect some free items and giveaways on the floor.

Another highlight of the weekend for many is the inventive (and often, life-like) costumes attendees wear. The main exhibition floor is a good place to scout out the best looks, but visitors can expect to see decked-out fans throughout the city all weekend.