Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress

A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says Snyder will give a deposition virtually and in private.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”