Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

Congress began looking into the team’s workplace misconduct after the league did not release a report detailing the findings of an independent investigation into the matter, which led to a $10 million fine but no other discipline. The committee said the NFL and the team “have taken steps to withhold key documents and information.”

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on April 4, a Commanders spokeswoman said there was "absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time" and pointed to audits by multiple parties, adding that "anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple."

Lawyer Lisa Banks, who represents Friedman, said the team defamed her client, who she said “testified truthfully, with evidence.”

Friedman testified before Congress saying the team had two separate financial books: one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL and the full, complete picture. According to testimony, owner Dan Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while also being privy to the actual data.

In the team's letter to the FTC, former director of finance Paul Szczenski is quoted as saying, "I can state unequivocally that I never helped maintain, or saw anyone else maintain, a ‘second set’ of books. The team also cites declarations from former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman and former general counsel David Donovan along with emails and other documents to refute allegations cited by the Oversight Committee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL