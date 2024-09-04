Commanders fire employee after undercover video showed him disparaging players and fans

The team spokesperson said Wednesday after the post came to light, “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization.”

James O'Keefe, who founded the company last year, told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday the videos were taken during two dates in June in Washington. O'Keefe said Enteen and the woman who filmed the interactions met on a dating app.

Also in the videos, Enteen criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He called Goodell "a $50 million puppet” and the league's social justice efforts performative.

Enteen, who had been with the team since 2020, also said in the video that he believes Jones “hates gay people and Black people.”

A message sent to a league spokesperson Wednesday seeking comment had not been returned by Thursday. The Cowboys did not respond to a request for comment.

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

