Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday he opted to go with Howell after initially considering giving Taylor Heinicke the nod and changing his mind after talking to players and members of his staff. Washington was eliminated from playoff contention after Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a loss to Cleveland and Green Bay beat Minnesota last week.

Going back to Wentz was not something Rivera considered, he said, adding that Heinicke will be Howell's primary backup. Howell is starting so he can get his first taste of football in the pros.