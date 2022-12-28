Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

The team on Wednesday announced coach Ron Rivera's decision to switch from Taylor Heinicke to Wentz for what amounts to a must-win game in the NFC wild-card race.

Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington's loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass. The 29-year-old with the strong arm gives the Commanders a higher ceiling than Heinicke, whose success running the offense sputtered after winning five of his first six starts.