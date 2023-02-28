Commerce Dept. issuing aid to build computer chip plants

Raimondo said that any company that receives support cannot expand its manufacturing capacity in foreign countries that are a source of national security concerns, a restriction that would appear to apply to China. Nor could recipients partner with firms based in those countries for the purposes of developing advanced technologies.

All companies seeking the funds will need to show how they plan to develop a local workforce, with firms getting $150 million or more also being required to provide affordable and accessible child care for their workers.

The Commerce Department said companies can start submitting their statements of interest on Tuesday. That's the first step in a process that includes a draft proposal, a final proposal and government evaluation of the proposal before reaching a final award.