Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Group/duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Breakthrough male video of year: Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” from 2023 CMT Music Awards

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

