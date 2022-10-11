Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons

“We strongly condemn all of those who stand in the way of the equitable and immediate distribution of much-needed humanitarian supplies,” he said. “This is a status quo that cannot persist, and we will continue to work and to speak with international partners on ways that we can facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian assistance to the Haitian people, including critical medical support to address the cholera outbreak.”

Overall, Haiti has reported several cholera deaths and more than 100 suspected cases after announcing last week the first cholera deaths reported in three years. Since then, the number of cases has risen, particularly in prisons.

Medical staff working at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, which is Haiti’s largest prison with more than 4,000 inmates, have reported at least 20 deaths, five confirmed cases and another 200 cases of extreme diarrhea in just one week, said Michelle Karshan, co-founder of the nonprofit.

The cholera bacteria spreads easily and can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration that can be deadly.

Haiti’s 20 prisons hold roughly 11,000 inmates, and health advocates are extremely worried given that the occupancy rate in the country’s four main prisons exceeds more than 400%. In addition, inmates have long faced a major shortage of food, water and medical care, according to a recent United Nations report.

This year alone, more than 180 inmates have died of severe malnutrition, according to a letter from the United Nations’ secretary-general that has not been publicized but was shared with The Associated Press on Sunday.

The United Nations also noted in its report that there is only one doctor for more than 1,000 detainees, and that drug deliveries are “rare and limited.”

“Detainees are entirely dependent on the care provided by charitable organizations,” it said.

Health Through Walls asked Haiti’s Justice Minister to release inmates who are critically ill, malnourished or those who have served their time but have not gone to trial, among others.

“Pretrial detention continues to fill the prisons and is creating additional stress in the justice system during this crisis period when basic needs cannot be met,” the organization said.

More than 83% of inmates have not yet been tried, with some waiting nearly a decade for their first court appearance, according to the U.N. report.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Berto Dorcé could not be immediately reached for comment.

The nonprofit’s request comes just days after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres noted in a letter to the Security Council that Haiti’s prison system needs to be improved, “considering the alarmingly overcrowded prison system.”

Haiti’s last cholera epidemic killed nearly 10,000 people. It began more than a decade ago after U.N. peacekeepers introduced the bacteria into the country’s largest river by sewage runoff from their base.

Among those who died was the director of Haiti’s National Penitentiary, Karshan said.

___

Associated Press reporter Matthew Lee in Washington, D.C. contributed.