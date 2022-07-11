Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It's pending approval by the NFL.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. "Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”