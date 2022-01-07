Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday

Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.

Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees' television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team's radio commentary team.

Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.

Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

ESPN will announce its schedule later. The MLB season is threatened by a management lockout that started after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.

