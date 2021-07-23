Confederate bust moved from Tennessee Capitol building

The image of Nathan Bedford Forrest has sparked protests ever since its installation in 1978. Some called for adding historical context, while others, including Republican Gov. Bill Lee, successfully argued for having it moved to the Tennessee State Museum, just north of the Capitol.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a Memphis slave trader and plantation owner. After the war, he was a leader of the Klan, which terrorized Black people, reversing Reconstruction efforts and restoring white power in the South.