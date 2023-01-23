Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy's capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill and the general's remains buried beneath after a court battle. On Saturday, hundreds of people, including Confederate reenactors, gathered to pay their respects to the general at a ceremony in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Hill's hometown, The Free Lance-Star reported.

The coffin draped in an old Virginia flag was brought into the cemetery on a mule-drawn wagon followed by a riderless horse. After a eulogy, song and prayers, there was a 21-gun salute and three rounds were fired from a cannon.