Congo repatriates 3 Americans facing life in jail over a failed coup plot, official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The three Americans convicted on charges of participating in a botched coup attempt in Congo last year have been repatriated to the United States days after the country commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment, an official said Tuesday.

The three will serve their sentences in the U.S. following the repatriation done in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said on X.