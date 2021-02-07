Congo working to stop new Ebola outbreak in country's east

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be contracted through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, or semen. While the source of contamination is still unknown, the woman who died, was the wife of an Ebola survivor, according to the government. The virus can live in the semen of male survivors for more than three years, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, and health experts say as outbreaks become more frequent, it’s important to understand more about how it’s contracted.

In a statement on Sunday, the World Health Organization said it wasn’t unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak and that previous Ebola responses were already making it easier to deal with this one.

“The expertise and capacity of local health teams has been critical in detecting this new Ebola case and paving the way for a timely response,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. The WHO is investigating the case and trying to identify the strain of the virus to determine its link to the previous outbreak.

Congo has suffered more than a quarter-century of conflict and distrust of government health workers and other outsiders is high in eastern Congo. Residents in Butembo are already asking why it took four days from the time the woman was tested to announce the results.

“It’s frustrating because the contacts will have moved and it will be difficult to find them,” Vianey Kasondoli, a Butembo resident told The Associated Press by phone. “The government and the ministry of health have to contain the disease as soon as possible,” he said.