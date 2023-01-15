dayton-daily-news logo
X

Congo's army says church bomb kills 6, extremists suspected

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Congo's army says a suspected extremist attack at a church in the country's east has killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen others

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen others according to the country's army.

A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.

A Kenyan national found at the scene without documents was detained, Mwalushayi said.

Videos and photos of the attack seen by the AP showed the injured being carried out of the church surrounded by other people screaming.

Kasindi village is on the border with Uganda and has been hit by several attacks by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to be linked with the Islamic State group.

In Other News
1
Wealth looms big as ever in post-scandal college admissions
2
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
3
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment tower rise to 23
4
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
5
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top