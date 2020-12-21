Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program

The program, conceived during the presidency of George W. Bush and given its first significant funding under Barack Obama, has drawn bipartisan backing from elected officials in the eight-state Great Lakes region.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat and co-chair of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force, described it as “a major success story that has been critical to addressing the threats that face our beloved Great Lakes.”

It has supported nearly 5,500 projects targeting some of the most longstanding ecological problems plaguing the lakes: toxic industrial pollution in harbors and tributary rivers; invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels; harmful algae caused by farm runoff and sewage overflows; and loss of wetlands and other wildlife habitat.

Another priority has been developing technologies and monitoring waterways to prevent invasive Asian carp, a threat to native fish species, from becoming established in the lakes.

The projects have taken place in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Many have drawn matching funds from local governments, indigenous tribes and nonprofit groups.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which oversees the program, has pledged more reporting on how well it's meeting long-term goals. EPA also is encouraging projects that can withstand stresses such as climate and ecological change, as well as population growth.

The program's renewal offers opportunities for a stepped-up focus on communities of color and low-income areas, which the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden is pledging to make a priority, said Jordan Lubetkin, spokesman for Healing Our Waters coalition.

“The country's having a conversation around race relations and equity issues,” he said. “In the environmental space, we can talk about how to do our part.”