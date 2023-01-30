Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf $25,000 in contributions during 2019 from a relative that were provided in the name of another person, according to a criminal information filed by U.S. Justice Department attorneys on Friday.

Another document filed on Monday by one of the federal attorneys in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia requested a court hearing because Bennett "has signed a plea agreement and statement of offense."