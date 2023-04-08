X

Connor McDavid becomes 1st player with 150 points since 1996

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton’s game against the San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton's game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid added another goal in the third period to give him 151 points on the season.

McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire
2
Ben Ferencz, last living Nuremberg prosecutor of Nazis, dies
3
After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal
4
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact
5
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top