Conservationists: Bisons revive, freshwater dolphins dwindle

“All of these things are down to human activities, whether it’s direct hunting or fishing or harvesting of the species, to introducing invasive species, changing habitats to agriculture, urbanization, climate change,” he said in a video interview. “The human footprint is everywhere.”

The tucuxi, a small gray dolphin found in the Amazon River system, is now listed as “endangered.” Its numbers have been severely depleted by human activity, including fishing gear, the damming of rivers and pollution. Previously there wasn't enough information to determine its status.

The Gland, Switzerland-based group cites three other freshwater dolphin species — the Amazon river dolphin, the South Asian river dolphin and the Yangtze River dolphin in China, though it may already be extinct — as threatened, along with the Yangtze finless porpoise, IUCN spokesman Matthias Fiechter said.

IUCN says nearly 129,000 species are on its list, including 35,765 threatened with extinction. The “red list” breaks down threatened species into vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered categories -- the last of these meaning those closest to extinction.

The European bison is making gains — more than tripling its population since 2003 to more than 6,200 last year -- because of conservation management, IUCN said.

Once widespread across Europe several centuries ago, the continent’s largest land mammal was hunted, and its numbers declined dramatically.

After World War I, the remaining population of the horned animals — close cousins of the North American bison — was hunted out, leaving the species extinct in the wild and only surviving in captivity. Reintroduction efforts began in the 1950s, and today 47 free-ranging herds now roam the continent.

“There’s a huge push across Europe, what they call re-wilding, trying to restore habitats that have been transformed by people back into wild habitat again and bring back a lot of these species that have been lost,” Hilton-Taylor said.

IUCN, which was founded in 1948, brings together more than 1,400 member organizations and 15,000 experts and bills itself as one of the world’s largest environmental networks.

___

James Brooks reported from London.

Undated photo issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, showing European bison. Climate change is now the biggest threat to natural World Heritage, according to a report published Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, by IUCN, although it also showed the more promising revelation that populations of the European bison, Europe’s largest land mammal, have improved. (Rafał Kowalczyk/IUCN via AP) Credit: Rafal Kowalczyk Credit: Rafal Kowalczyk

Undated photo issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, showing Tucuxi (Sotalia fluviatilis) dolphin. A report published Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), highlights that all four known freshwater dolphin species including the tucuxi dolphin in the Amazon river system, are now threatened with extinction. (Fernando Trujillo / IUCN via AP) Credit: Fernando Trujillo Credit: Fernando Trujillo

Undated photo issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, showing European bison. Climate change is now the biggest threat to natural World Heritage, according to a report published Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, by IUCN, although it also showed the more promising revelation that populations of the European bison, Europe’s largest land mammal, have improved. (Rafał Kowalczyk/IUCN via AP) Credit: Rafal Kowalczyk Credit: Rafal Kowalczyk