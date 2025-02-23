Conservative opposition wins German election and the far right is 2nd with strongest postwar result

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s conservatives have won a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, projections show
Nation & World
By GEIR MOULSON – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz won a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, while Alternative for Germany nearly doubled its support, the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, projections showed.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats after what he called “a bitter election result.” Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

Merz vowed to move quickly to put together a coalition government. But that's likely to be a complicated task.

A discontented nation

The election took place seven months earlier than originally planned after Scholz's unpopular coalition collapsed in November, three years into a term that was increasingly marred by infighting. There was widespread discontent and not much enthusiasm for any of the candidates.

The campaign was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe's biggest economy and pressure to curb migration — something that caused friction after Merz pushed hard in recent weeks for a tougher approach. It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe's alliance with the United States.

Germany is the most populous country in the 27-nation European Union and a leading member of NATO. It has been Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier, after the U.S. It will be central to shaping the continent's response to the challenges of the coming years, including the Trump administration's confrontational foreign and trade policy.

The projections, based on exit polls and partial counting, put support for Merz's Union bloc around 28.5% and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, about 20.5% — roughly double its result from 2021.

They put support for Scholz’s Social Democrats at just over 16%, far lower than in the last election and below their previous all-time low of 20.5% from 2017. The environmentalist Greens, their remaining partners in the outgoing government, were on a little over 12%.

Out of three smaller parties, one — the hard-left Left Party — strengthened its position, winning up to 9% of the vote after a remarkable comeback. Two other parties, the pro-business Free Democrats — who were the third party in the collapsed government — and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, hovered around the threshold of the 5% support needed to win seats.

A difficult task for the winner

Whether Merz will have a majority to form a coalition with Scholz's Social Democrats or need a second partner too will depend on how many parties get into parliament. The conservative leader said that "the most important thing is to re-establish a viable government in Germany as quickly as possible.”

“I am aware of the responsibility,” Merz said. "I am also aware of the scale of the task that now lies ahead of us. I approach it with the utmost respect, and I know that it will not be easy.”

“The world out there isn't waiting for us, and it isn't waiting for long-drawn-out coalition talks and negotiations,” he told cheering supporters.

The Greens' candidate for chancellor, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, said that Merz would do well to moderate his tone after a hard-fought campaign.

“We have seen the center is weakened overall, and everyone should look at themselves and ask whether they didn't contribute to that,” said Habeck. “Now he must see that he acts like a chancellor.”

The Greens were the party that suffered least from participating in Scholz's unpopular government. The Social Democrats’ general secretary, Matthias Miersch, suggested that their defeat was no surprise — “this election wasn’t lost in the last eight weeks.”

A delighted far-right party doesn't have a partner

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told cheering supporters that “we have achieved something historic today.”

“We are now the political center and we have left the fringes behind us,” he said. The party’s strongest previous showing was 12.6% in 2017, when it first entered the national parliament.

The party's candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, said it is "open for coalition negotiations" with Merz's party, and that "otherwise, no change of policy is possible in Germany." Merz has repeatedly ruled out working with AfD, as have other mainstream parties — and did so again in a televised post-election exchange with Weidel and other leaders.

Weidel suggested AfD wouldn't have to make many concessions to secure a theoretical coalition, arguing that the Union largely copied its program and deriding its “Pyrrhic victory.”

“It won't be able to implement it with left-wing parties,” she said. If Merz ends up forming an alliance with the Social Democrats and Greens, “it will be an unstable government that doesn't last four years, there will be an interim Chancellor Friedrich Merz and in the coming years we will overtake the Union.”

Merz dismissed the idea that voters wanted a coalition with AfD. “We have fundamentally different views, for example on foreign policy, on security policy, in many other areas, regarding Europe, the euro, NATO," he said.

“You want the opposite of what we want, so there will be no cooperation,” Merz added.

Scholz decried AfD's success. He said that "that must never be something that we will accept. I will not accept it and never will.”

More than 59 million people in the nation of 84 million were eligible to elect the 630 members of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, who will take their seats under the glass dome of Berlin's landmark Reichstag building.

______

Associated Press journalists Kirsten Grieshaber, Vanessa Gera and Stefanie Dazio in Berlin contributed.

Friedrich Merz, right, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Markus Soeder, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), shake hands at the CDU party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, gestures while addressing supporters at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz, with the microphone, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, shakes hands with Markus Soeder, leader of CSU and Minister-President of Bavaria, at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leader of far right AfD Alice Weidel waves a German flag at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), speaks during the election party at the party's headquarters in Berlin Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Soeren Stache/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), hugs the party member Bjoern Hoecke during the election party at the party's headquarters in Berlin Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Soeren Stache/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

From left, Ines Schwerdtner, co-leader of the Left Party (Die Linke), top candidate Heidi Reichinnek and Jan van Aken, co-leader of the Left Party (Die Linke) react during the party's election party in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, and the top candidate Robert Habeck attend the election party of the Greens (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen) in Berlin Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.(Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People react after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People react after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People react after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) speaks during the party's election party in Berlin, Germany, Subday, Feb 23, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Sahra Wagenknecht Party Chairwoman' (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), delivers a speech after first projections are announced after the national election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Fe. 23, 2025. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteers prepare postal votes during the German national election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A young woman in traditional Black Forest costume with a Bollenhut (Bollenhat) stands in the voting booth at a polling station in Gutach, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the national election. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A German national flag waves on top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

View of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch first prjections at a pub in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch a tv discussion with Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), at a pub in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leader of far right AfD Alice Weidel, centre, reacts at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leader of far right AfD Alice Weidel waves a German flag at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

From left, Amira Mohamed Ali, co-leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), Jan van Aken, co-leader of the Left Party (Die Linke), Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor and member of the Greens, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Markus Soeder, leader of the German Christian Social Union, (CSU), Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) and Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), attend a tv discussion after the national election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Stefanie Loos/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A video screen at the Christian Democratic Union party headquarters shows Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the CDU, taking part in a post-election debate, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A video screen at the Christian Democratic Union party headquarters shows Alice Weidel, of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, taking part in a post-election debate, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Exterior view of the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after first projections are announced during the election party at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals...
2
Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State beat No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in...
3
They crossed the Darien Gap to reach the US. Now, boat-by-boat...
4
Israel sends tanks into West Bank for first time in decades, says...
5
The Latest: Merz leads in Germany's election while AfD makes historic...