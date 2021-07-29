Conservatives want to boot Cheney, Kinzinger from House GOP

Biggs said letting the two into such sessions would be like having “two spies sitting right there. You knew they were spies, but you couldn’t remove them.”

Cheney and Kinzinger are outspoken Trump critics who agreed to let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appoint them to the Jan. 6 investigative committee.

That's infuriated Republicans. They've refused to name any members to that panel after Pelosi blocked two would-be GOP appointees whose fervent pro-Trump views, she said, would jeopardize the investigation's integrity.

Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said Freedom Caucus members “represent a dangerous rot that is rooted in the Big Lie, conspiracy theories, bigotry, and disrespect for the rule of law and our law enforcement.” He said Cheney is working to “save the party of Lincoln and Reagan.”

Kinzinger spokesperson Maura Gillespie said “these are the same members who push conspiracy theories to their constituents.” She said Kinzinger wants “the truth and answers that the American people deserve.”

The Freedom Caucus wants the House GOP to approve a rule automatically removing lawmakers from the conference who accept a committee assignment that the party has not approved.

It takes only a majority of House Republicans to change an internal rule. That's a lower hurdle than the two-thirds majority Republican rules require to remove a lawmaker from the conference.

But the entire House, including Democrats, formally makes committee assignments and could theoretically overrule an internal GOP vote.

Cheney had risen quickly to the No. 3 House GOP leadership post and is daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She angered conservatives this year when she voted to impeach Trump over his encouragement of supporters to assault the Capitol. Republicans voted to remove her from her position in May.

Kinzinger was also among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP) Credit: Jim Bourg Credit: Jim Bourg

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and masking policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik