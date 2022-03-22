Construction of Amazon's new Africa HQ halted by court

Jenkins said the area was where Indigenous people in South Africa were also first forced off their land by colonizers and that “more assaults against the Indigenous people” by laying concrete over the site should not be allowed. The area was previously protected from development by being designated as an important heritage site, but that was overridden by Cape Town city officials.

Amazon has declined to comment on the project, which has been planned since 2016. But the online shopping giant's name was used by developers and city officials in consultations to trumpet the possible economic benefits and prestige it would bring the city.

City officials claimed the construction phase of the project would create more than 5,200 jobs, with 19,000 direct and indirect jobs created after that. They also argued in court that the development would improve biodiversity in the area, but a judge was not convinced.

“The court judgment was very clear that the economic benefit of the project does not trump the rights and heritage of the Indigenous people, which is what was supposed to be considered by the developers and the city,” Jenkins said.

In her judgment, Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath recognized the site’s links and significance to First Nations people.

“I am of the view that the fundamental right to culture and heritage of Indigenous groups ... are under threat in the absence of proper consultation, and that the construction of the River Club development should stop immediately, pending compliance with this fundamental requirement," she said.