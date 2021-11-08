Consumer advocates: New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit

In a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio filing posted Monday, the advocates said the supplemental audit they are requesting also needs to take a second "shocking new revelation" into consideration: A March 2020 text message exchange between FirstEnergy executives detailing favors delivered to the company by the commission's former chair, Sam Randazzo.

The Office of Ohio Consumers' Counsel and Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council said the texts seem to reflect a corporate separation violation between FirstEnergy and FirstEnergy Advisors, “if not other types of violations,” as well as improper communication between the utility and Randazzo, whose job was to regulate the company.