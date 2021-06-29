Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic

Franco noted that while short-term expectations about inflation had increased, this had had little impact on consumers' confidence about purchasing big-ticket items. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all rose as did intentions to take a vacation.

Consumers' appraisal of current business conditions increased with 24.5% viewing conditions as good, up from 19.9% in May. Consumers' assessment of the labor market was also up with 54.4% of consumers saying jobs were plentiful, up from 48.5% in May while 10.9% of consumers saw jobs as hard to get, down from 11.6% in May.