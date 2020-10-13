Consumer prices rise 0.2% in September, used vehicles spike

Energy prices increased 0.8% in September but are still down 7.7% over the past 12 months. Services for energy, such as electric and gas utilities, were up again last month and are higher for the past 12 months. Service for gas utilities rose 4.2% in September and is up 3.8% in the past year.

Overall food prices were flat last month but are 3.9% higher for the 12 months ending in September. Food at home prices fell 0.4% last month but are up 4.1% the past 12 months. Prices for food away from home rose 0.6% and are up 3.8% the past year.

Inflation remains below the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, and Fed officials in the summer changed their operating policy to say that it was prepared to allow for inflation above that level for a time, in order to make up for the many years its been below that target.

Because of that change, many economists believe the Fed will leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero for the foreseeable future as it tries to lift the country out of a recession which has cost millions of jobs.