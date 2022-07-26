Consumers confidence slides for third straight month in July

The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs.

Though gas prices have come down recently, the cutoff for the survey was July 21 and those price declines may not have yet registered with some respondents.

The board's expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, inched down to 65.3 from 65.8.

Broadly, the survey showed that fewer Americans think conditions will improve over the next six months and more were pessimistic about their own financial prospects for the short term.

Of those surveyed, fewer expect to make big-ticket purchases like cars or major appliances and fewer planned to take vacations in the near term.

"Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators.