Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

Kucherov, the Lighting's leading scorer on the way to the Cup, has been on long-term injured reserve all season.

Colorado didn't go on as long a run in the playoff bubble as it would have liked after top two goalies Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz went down with injuries. After acquiring goalie Jonas Johansson last month, general manager Joe Sakic added more depth in goal with Dubnyk by sending defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick to San Jose.

He also gave the locker room a boost with the Avalanche atop the league standings.

“I think it sends a pretty strong message that obviously he believes in this group and that we are trying to make a run at this thing,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “That’s been no secret from Day 1 of training camp.”

Florida is a new addition to the class of Cup contenders and was in that stratosphere in large part because of Ekblad's play before his season-ending injury in late March. The Panthers can't replace Ekblad, but they took a step past his injury by sending a third-round pick to Buffalo for Montour.

“He’s a very skilled defenseman,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He can help us with the puck and the offensive game, holds the puck really well. Good addition."

With less than 48 hours remaining until the deadline, there are many prominent players still waiting to find out where they're going. Buffalo is also expected to trade winger Taylor Hall; Detroit center Luke Glendening and goalie Jonathan Bernier are available; and Columbus could listen on captain Nick Foligno, who is a pending free agent.

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) guards the net during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher